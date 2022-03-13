SJB to bring no-confidence motion against Minister Basil?

March 13, 2022   03:39 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is considering bringing forth a motion of no confidence against Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

SJB National Organiser MP Tissa Attanayake said the party has initiated internal discussions on the matter.

He added that the finance minister’s conduct is responsible for the downfall of the country’s economy, adding that there is lack of confidence in the actions of the lawmaker.

Attanayake also slammed the finance minister for not delivering a statement in the parliament pertaining to the ongoing economic crisis.

“So, we have taken into account a no-confidence motion against him. The parliamentary group and the management committee of our party are discussing the matter.”

