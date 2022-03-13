Power interruptions scheduled for tomorrow

Power interruptions scheduled for tomorrow

March 13, 2022   09:37 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for tomorrow (March 14).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience two-hour power cuts between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.13

Maithripala says country was self-sufficient in food sector by end of his tenure

Maithripala says country was self-sufficient in food sector by end of his tenure

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil

What needs to be done now is resolving the crisis - Ranil

No-confidence motion to be brought against Finance Minister?

No-confidence motion to be brought against Finance Minister?

Price of cement increased

Price of cement increased

Litro LP gas stocks just enough for tomorrow?

Litro LP gas stocks just enough for tomorrow?

Transport charges for containers hiked from today

Transport charges for containers hiked from today

Bus fares likely to be increased tomorrow

Bus fares likely to be increased tomorrow