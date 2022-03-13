Power interruptions scheduled for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for tomorrow (March 14).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience two-hour power cuts between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.