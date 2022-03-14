Grade 5 scholarship exam: district cut-off marks released

The Commissioner General of Examinations says that those who wish to apply for the re-correction of 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam answer scripts could do so before March 31, 2022.

The results of the 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was released online last night (13) and can be viewed by visiting the official website of the Examination Department (www.doenets.lk) or the website www.results.exam.gov.lk

The examination was held on January 22 this year with a total of 335, 158 students sitting for the exam.

The Commissioner General said that the result lists will be sent to schools via post within a short period and that however, all school principals, education directors and zonal directors have been provided access to observe and download the results.

Students who need to apply for the re-scrutiny of their results are required to do so before the March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile the Department of Examination has released the cut off marks of the for the Scholarship Examination for each district.

The full list of district cut off marks in below:

District Cut-off Marks for 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam by Adaderana Online on Scribd