Cabinet set to decide on bus fare revision

The weekly meeting of the Cabinet Ministers is scheduled to be held today (14) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Political sources said that special attention will be paid with regard to current economic crisis at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile a final decision regarding the revision of bus fares is expected to be taken at today’s Cabinet meeting.

At a media briefing held yesterday (13), the Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that an announcement regarding the increase in bus fares will be issued after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Private bus operators had called for an increase in bus fares or a fuel subsidy following the recent fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also expected to focus on raising tariffs on goods and services.