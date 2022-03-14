Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The visit is the first official visit on a bilateral level by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, Prince Faisal was received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice, Ali Sabri, the Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Abdul Nasser Al-Harthy, and a number of employees of the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kingdom’s embassy in Colombo.

He is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister.

The foreign minister of the oil-rich nation is scheduled to leave for Nepal later today (14) following the conclusion of his visit.