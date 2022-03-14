44-year-old stabbed to death by son over dispute

44-year-old stabbed to death by son over dispute

March 14, 2022   11:18 am

A person has been attacked with a sharp object and murdered by his own son over family dispute at Kochchikade in Katana West. 

Police said that the incident had occurred last evening (13) and that the victim is a 44-year-old resident of Gamunu Mawatha in Katana West. 

It is reported that the father had returned home after consuming alcohol and he had assaulted his daughter following a quarrel with regard to the manner in which meals had been prepared. 

Angered by this, the man’s son had proceeded to stab his father with a knife causing his death. 

The 22-year-old son has been arrested in connection with the murder while Kochchikade Police are conducting further investigations.  

