39 youths held as cops raid drug-fuelled party in Waikkal

Police have raided a party organized through Facebook at a hotel in Waikkal, Wennappuwa and arrested 39 suspects along with various narcotic drugs.

The raid was carried out last evening (13) based on information received by Wennappuwa Police.

The arrested suspects are said to be youths between the ages 20-30 years, who are residents of Mattakkuliya, Ganemulla, Negombo, Anuradhapura, Wattala and Meerigama areas.

Police officers have seized 02 grams and 110 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 05 grams of hashish, 27 grams of cannabis and 15 ecstasy pills from the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been remanded until March 16 after being produced before the Marawila Magistrate.

Wennappuwa Police are conducting further investigations.