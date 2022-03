A group of students at Ethimale Maha Vidyalaya has come under a wasp attack. According to reports, 60 students and three teachers were hospitalized in the incident.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Divisional Hospital in Ethimale.

SSP Sisila Kumara Herath who is in charge of the Monaragala Division said directives were given to temporarily close Ethimale Maha Vidyalaya until the wasp nests are removed.