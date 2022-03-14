Minister Vasudeva hands over official vehicles and residence

Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara has reportedly handed over his official vehicles and official residence to the Secretary to the Ministry today (14).

When inquired regarding this, the Democratic Left Front (DLF) leader stated that hereafter he will be using a personal vehicle belonging to a family relative.

Mr. Nanayakkara further stated that this decision was taken as it is unethical to obtain vehicles and other facilities from the ministry due to his boycott of Cabinet meetings and his withdrawal from ministry duties.