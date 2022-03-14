Global fuel prices not only reason for Sri Lankas price hike - Gammanpila

Global fuel prices not only reason for Sri Lankas price hike - Gammanpila

March 14, 2022   04:27 pm

Former Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila says that the increase in global fuel prices is not the only reason for the increase in fuel prices in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today (14), the PHU leader said that the highest fuel price hike in the history of Sri Lanka was carried out last Friday.

“If the General Secretary of the SLPP, Mr. Sagara Kariyawasam was alive today he would have issued a media statement asking Minister Gamini Lokuge to resign.” 

“The increase in global fuel prices is not the only reason for the increase in fuel prices by such a massive amount,” Gammanpila said.

He said a number of other factors contributed to this and that the main reason is that the rupee has had to depreciate massively due to the rupee being pegged artificially for over a year due to improper management of foreign exchange.

The former minister said that the government earns more than Rs. 750 million a day from taxes levied on fuel and that the government could have taken part of this burden by cutting unnecessary government expenditure, without imposing this burden on the people.

Meanwhile the Minister of Energy Gamini Lokuge today stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has the required quantity of petrol and diesel for the country and has supplied the required amount of fuel to the CEB and power plants.

The Minister said that the distribution of fuel stocks required by the people of the country has also been done.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today (14).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Lawyer comes to court riding bicycle...

Lawyer comes to court riding bicycle...

Lawyer comes to court riding bicycle...

Conductor ignoring health guidelines inside packed bus

Conductor ignoring health guidelines inside packed bus

Car parked on roadside starts rolling away without driver

Car parked on roadside starts rolling away without driver

Top IMF official to brief President on assessment of Sri Lanka

Top IMF official to brief President on assessment of Sri Lanka

Results of 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

Results of 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

LP gas shortage in the market continues to worsen

LP gas shortage in the market continues to worsen

Employees are being laid off from their jobs  Akila Viraj Kariyawasam

Employees are being laid off from their jobs  Akila Viraj Kariyawasam

Bus fares expected to be revised today

Bus fares expected to be revised today