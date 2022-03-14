USS Fitzgerald arrives at Trincomalee Port

March 14, 2022   06:19 pm

The USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer of the United States Navy, has arrived at the port of Trincomalee. 

Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval tradition on March 13.

The 160m-long destroyer is commanded by Commander D.J. Catteral and the ship is manned by a crew of 300.

The crew of USS Fitzgerald is expected to take part in several programmes organized by Sri Lanka Navy to promote camaraderie and exchange best practices between both navies. The ship is scheduled to depart the island on 16th March, the SLN said.

Meanwhile, all proceedings related to the visit of the ship will be carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of transmission of the pandemic, it said.

