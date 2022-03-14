Ministerial consultative committee approves amended Prevention of Terrorism Bill

Ministerial consultative committee approves amended Prevention of Terrorism Bill

March 14, 2022   06:29 pm

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign has agreed to present the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) (Amendment) Bill to Parliament for the second reading.

The agreement regarding the aforesaid was reached at the Committee meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign chaired by the Foreign Minister (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, on March 11. 

The Bill was presented in Parliament for its first reading on February 10th.

Accordingly, the Bill inclusive of amendments in accordance with the Determination of the Supreme Court, was approved at the Ministerial Consultative Committee and the report is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament on the forthcoming sitting week, the statement said.

Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, and Members of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake, Madhura Withanage, (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, (Prof.) Charitha Herath, Isuru Dodangoda were present at the Committee meeting.

