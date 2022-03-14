Scheduled power cuts to continue tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that scheduled power cuts for tomorrow (March 15) will be the same as today.

Thereby, the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W in the schedule will experience two-hour power cuts between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will once again experience power outages of one hour between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas mentioned under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H will be interrupted for a period of two hours and 30 minutes between 8.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

These areas will experience night time power cuts for one hour and 15 minutes between 6.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.