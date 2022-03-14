Sri Lanka reports 10 more Covid deaths, 345 new cases

March 14, 2022   09:48 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 10 coronavirus related deaths for March 13, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 16,407.

The deaths reported today includes 09 males and one female patient, according to the Government Information Department.

Two of the Covid-19 victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the rest are aged 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that another 345 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, pushing the tally of confirmed cases detected in the country to 656,386.

