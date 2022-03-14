Bus fares increased by 15%; minimum fare to Rs. 20

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval to increase bus fares with effect from tomorrow (March 15), Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said.

He said that the minimum fare for SLTB and private passenger transport buses will be increased by Rs. 3, from Rs. 17 to Rs. 20.

Meanwhile the other categories of bus fares will be increase by 15% with effect from tomorrow, the minister said.

It was reported earlier that the National Transport Commission (NTC) has revised the bus fares with effect from midnight today (14) and the relevant fare lists had been presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was held today (14) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while a final decision regarding the revision of bus fares was expected to be taken at today’s meeting.

At a media briefing held yesterday (13), Minister Amunugama had stated that an announcement regarding the increase in bus fares will be issued after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Private bus operators had called for an increase in bus fares or a fuel subsidy following the recent fuel price hike.