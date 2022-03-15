SJB to stage a protest march against govt today

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has organized a protest march to take a stand against the conduct of the government.

The general secretary of the party, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the demonstration will kick off at 2.00 p.m. today (March 15) near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Speaking in this regard, the parliamentarian said people all across the country will be gathered to Colombo to urge the “failed” government to resign.

As a talented, honest political party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya is ready to take on the task of governing the country and the incumbent government cannot be allowed to be in power anymore, MP Madduma Bandara added.