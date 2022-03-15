Top IMF official to call on Sri Lankan President today

Top IMF official to call on Sri Lankan President today

March 15, 2022   09:53 am

The Asia and Pacific Department Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Changyong Rhee is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (March 15).

According to reports, the top IMF official will discuss the details of the IMF’s latest review of the economy and the assessments outlined by the organization’s executive directors at a recent board meeting.

Mr. Changyong Rhee met with Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Monday.

His visit came ahead of plans to hold formal talks between Sri Lanka and the IMF next month, however, it is reported that the island nation, hit by an economic crisis, has not sought financial assistance from the IMF yet.

