Advisory committee appointed to advise National Economic Council

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 14-member advisory committee to advise the National Economic Council.

Speaking at the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions, Minister Ramesh Pathirana said the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the appointment of this advisory committee.

The members of the said advisory committee are as follows:

1. Prof. H.D. Karunaratne

2. Prof. Shirantha Heenkenda

3. Dhammika Perera

4. Krishan Balendran

5. Ashroff Omar

6. Dr. Dushni Weerakoon

7. Dr. Hans Wijesuriya

8. Vish Govindasamy

9. S. Renganathan

10. Ranjit Page

11. Suresh de Mel

12. Duminda Hulangamuwa

13. Sujeewa Mudalige

14. Prabash Subasinghe

Recently, an 11-member National Economic Council chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was appointed to discuss the local economic policies in depth and manage the overall economy of the country.

The Cabinet of Minister later gave the approval for the said council to meet weekly to speed up the economic development of the country.

The National Economic Council comprises Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Highways Minister Johnston Fernando, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle, and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dhammika Nanayakkara.