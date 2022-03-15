Rs. 100,000 one-time allowance for families of missing persons

March 15, 2022   03:19 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to provide a one-time allowance of Rs. 100,000 will for the next of kin of a missing person.

The allowance will be paid to the next of kin who possesses a certification of the missing person issued by the Registrar General, for the rehabilitation of the family depending on the particulars revealed by the Office on Missing Persons.

In a statement, the government said policies have been formulated to assist in the rehabilitation of the lives of individuals affected by grievances under various situations and circumstances, according to the compensation policies and guidelines.

Accordingly, the relevant families should be aided subject to the policies already formulated to enable the promotion of reconciliation for all Sri Lankans with security including the future generation, it noted.

In par with the Office on Missing Persons No. 17 of 2016, the Registrar General issues the certification of death or the missing subsequent to conducting proper investigations in relation to missing persons.

Thereby, the relevant resolution tabled by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry has been green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

