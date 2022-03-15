SJB protest completely blocks road opposite Presidential Secretariat

SJB protest completely blocks road opposite Presidential Secretariat

March 15, 2022   04:47 pm

The road opposite the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face has been blocked completely by the protest march staged by the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), says Ada Derana correspondent.

According to reports, vehicular movement in the area has been interrupted by the demonstration.

The protest march, which kicked off near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, was later joined by SJB Leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

They are urging the government to provide expedite solutions to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The demonstration later moved towards Galle Face Green via Kollupitiya.

Another protest march reached the Presidential Secretariat from the P.D. Sirisena Ground in Maligawatte via Panchikawatte, Maradana and Lotus Road.

