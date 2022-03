A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella increasing the revision of prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs.

The communiqué was published under Section 142 of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, No. 5 of 2015.

The price revision is effective from today (March 15).

Gazette 2022-03-15 Price Revision of 60 Varieties of Medicinal Drugs by Ada Derana on Scribd