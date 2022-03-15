COVID: Sri Lanka confirms 08 more deaths and 428 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 08 coronavirus related deaths for March 14, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 16,407.

The deaths reported today include 04 males and 04 female patients, according to the Government Information Department.

Two of the Covid-19 victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the rest are aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says that another 428 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, pushing the tally of confirmed cases detected in the country to 656,814.