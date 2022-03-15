Farmers should be properly educated and provided with high-quality fertilizers - President

Directing farmers who are accustomed to chemical fertilizers and herbicides to organic farming is a challenging task, however, if officials at all levels can work with great enthusiasm, confidence and commitment successful results could be achieved, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

These remarks came during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (March 15) regarding the preparations for the distribution of organic fertilizer for the Yala Season, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The President emphasized that farmers should be properly educated and provided with high-quality fertilizers at the right time.

Some previous governments did not place trust in agriculture, the President said, adding that his aim is to make Sri Lanka a self-sufficient country.

All the manufacturing companies involved in the production of organic fertilizers have been conducting research for a long time and have achieved successful results in terms of cultivation. The President said that he was confident that the desired results could be achieved by passing on their knowledge and high-quality products to the farming community.

Farmers who used organic fertilizer correctly during the Maha Season have achieved high yields, the District Secretaries told the President, noting that the government’s green agriculture agenda can be succeeded by educating the farmers who did not turn to it and avoiding the shortcomings.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa pointed out that based on the experiences gained during the Maha season, the distribution process of the fertilizer has been planned by selecting 48 organic fertilizer producers at the district level.

The Green Agriculture Programme was launched with the aim of providing a non-toxic diet for future generations, the PMD statement read further.

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage pointed out that the Fertilizer Committee would convene twice a week under the chairmanship of the District Secretaries. He also stressed that the fertilizer manufacturers have an immense responsibility.

Meanwhile, the researchers in fertilizer manufacturing institutions pointed out that farmers in many districts have yielded successful results by using organic fertilizer during the Maha Season.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretaries to Ministries, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, officials of the Fertilizer Secretariat and the Heads of Fertilizer Manufacturing Institutions participated in the meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat while all District Secretaries joined the discussion via online technology.