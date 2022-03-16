Showers or thundershowers in some areas in the evening

Cloudy skies can be expected in the Central, Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in Uva province.

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district after 4.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.