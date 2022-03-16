Two more members appointed advisory committee to National Economic Council

Two more members have been appointed to the advisory committee appointed to advise the National Economic Council chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), Ashoka Pathirage and Mohan Pandithage will now serve as members of the said advisory committee.

This brings the composition of the panel to 16. The members of the advisory committee are as follows:

1. Prof. H.D. Karunaratne

2. Prof. Shirantha Heenkenda

3. Dhammika Perera

4. Krishan Balendran

5. Ashroff Omar

6. Dr. Dushni Weerakoon

7. Dr. Hans Wijesuriya

8. Vish Govindasamy

9. S. Renganathan

10. Ranjit Page

11. Suresh de Mel

12. Duminda Hulangamuwa

13. Sujeewa Mudalige

14. Prabash Subasinghe

15. Ashok Pathirage

16. Mohan Pandithage