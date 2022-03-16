Two more members appointed advisory committee to National Economic Council

March 16, 2022   09:52 am

Two more members have been appointed to the advisory committee appointed to advise the National Economic Council chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), Ashoka Pathirage and Mohan Pandithage will now serve as members of the said advisory committee.

This brings the composition of the panel to 16. The members of the advisory committee are as follows:

1. Prof. H.D. Karunaratne
2. Prof. Shirantha Heenkenda
3. Dhammika Perera
4. Krishan Balendran
5. Ashroff Omar
6. Dr. Dushni Weerakoon
7. Dr. Hans Wijesuriya
8. Vish Govindasamy
9. S. Renganathan
10. Ranjit Page
11. Suresh de Mel
12. Duminda Hulangamuwa
13. Sujeewa Mudalige
14. Prabash Subasinghe
15. Ashok Pathirage
16. Mohan Pandithage

