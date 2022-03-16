Private tanker owners withdraw from fuel distribution services

Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has withdrawn from fuel transporting service with effect from midnight yesterday (March 15).

Following the recent fuel price hike, the association had sought the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to increase transport charges for fuel distribution by 60 per cent.

Speaking on the matter, the joint-secretary of the association, D.V.S. Silva said they resorted to this decision as the CPC failed to respond to their request.

They had made a written request to the CPC last Monday, seeking a solution for the issue. However, as their plea fell on deaf ears, the executive council of the association decided last night to withdraw from services until their transport charges are revised.