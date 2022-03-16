Private tanker owners withdraw from fuel distribution services

Private tanker owners withdraw from fuel distribution services

March 16, 2022   10:09 am

Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has withdrawn from fuel transporting service with effect from midnight yesterday (March 15).

Following the recent fuel price hike, the association had sought the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to increase transport charges for fuel distribution by 60 per cent.

Speaking on the matter, the joint-secretary of the association, D.V.S. Silva said they resorted to this decision as the CPC failed to respond to their request.

They had made a written request to the CPC last Monday, seeking a solution for the issue. However, as their plea fell on deaf ears, the executive council of the association decided last night to withdraw from services until their transport charges are revised.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power interruptions continue today as well...

Power interruptions continue today as well...

Power interruptions continue today as well...

There is no medicinal drug shortage  Prof. Channa Jayasumana

There is no medicinal drug shortage  Prof. Channa Jayasumana

Vasudeva says symbol of the crisis is Finance Minister

Vasudeva says symbol of the crisis is Finance Minister

Bowser truck owners withdraw from fuel transporting

Bowser truck owners withdraw from fuel transporting

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director meets Sri Lankan President (English)

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director meets Sri Lankan President (English)

Minister Basil leaves for India on official visit (English)

Minister Basil leaves for India on official visit (English)

Advisory committee appointed to advise National Economic Council (English)

Advisory committee appointed to advise National Economic Council (English)

Train fares will also be revised  Transport Minister (English)

Train fares will also be revised  Transport Minister (English)