Vehicular movement in Homagama blocked by protest

March 16, 2022   11:00 am

The vehicular movement in Homagama town was disrupted by a protest this morning (March 16).

A large number of people had gathered in the early hours of the day in front of an LP gas agency in the area to obtain cylinders.

However, a tense situation had ensued after agents told the people in queue that LP gas cylinders would not be issued.

Thereafter, nearly 200-300 people had staged a protest in the middle of the town, blocking one lane of the road.

The police later dispersed the protestors after promising to provide LP gas cylinders if stocks are available.

