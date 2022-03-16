Two close associates of Panadura Kudu Salindu arrested

Two close associates of the criminal figure and large-scale narcotics dealer Salindu Malshitha alias “Panadura Kudu Salindu” have been taken into custody.

The duo, aged 21 and 26 years, was arrested by the special raid unit of the Police Special Task Force in the area of Panadura South.

The arrestees were also identified as accomplices of “Kuruppumulle Sanka” who is currently in hiding. “Kuruppumulle Sanka” is reportedly a close associate of “Panadura Kudu Salindu”.

An unregistered luxury vehicle, 08 bank cards, and several cash receipts have been taken into custody along with the two suspects.

They have been handed over to the Panadura South police station for further investigations. Meanwhile, the seized vehicle was handed over to the illegal assets and property investigation division of the Colombo Police.