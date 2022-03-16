Minister Basil meets Indian PM Narendra Modi

March 16, 2022   01:06 pm

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa called on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a short while ago.

Earlier today, the minister also held a discussion with Foreign Secretary, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla. 

Accompanied by Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, Minister Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a two-day official visit, on an invitation extended by the Indian government.

Upon his arrival, Minister Rajapaksa was accorded a warm welcome by the Sri Lankan High Commission to India Milinda Moragoda. 

He is expected to seal the Indian credit facility of USD 1 billion for importing food, essential items, and medicine to Sri Lanka during this visit.

The finance minister is also scheduled to meet with Indian External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Shri Vikram Misri.

Discussion between Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Indian Foreign Secretary, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla

