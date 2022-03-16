Private tanker owners call off strike action

The Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has called off its strike action following the discussions held with the Energy Minister.

Private tanker owners withdrew from fuel transporting services with effect from midnight yesterday (March 16).

Following the recent fuel price hike, the association had sought the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to increase transport charges for fuel distribution by 60 per cent. However, it stated that the CPC had failed to heed their request.

The association had made a written request to the CPC last Monday, seeking a solution for the issue, but as their plea fell on deaf ears, the executive council of the association decided last night to withdraw from their services until the transport charges are revised.