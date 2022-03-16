Power interruptions scheduled for Thursday

Power interruptions scheduled for Thursday

March 16, 2022   06:49 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions for tomorrow (March 17).

Thereby, the areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will experience power cuts of two hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The aforementioned areas will again experience power outages of one hour and 15 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply for the areas listed under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will be interrupted for a period of two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m.

Night time power cuts will not be imposed in the aforementioned areas tomorrow.

 

E 17-03-2022 Power Interruption Schedule Full by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

Exempted Feeders From Load Shedding R8 2022 3 by Ada Derana on Scribd

