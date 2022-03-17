Two incidents of murders during home burglaries reported from separate locations

Two incidents of murders committed during home burglaries have been reported from two separate areas in the country.

It is reported that two individuals who had entered a residence located at Thalahena in the Malabe police area yesterday morning had tied up a woman inside the house and murdered her husband before making off with their gold jewellery.

The murder victim is an 80-year-old man while the body has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital.

Malabe Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police have launched investigations into the murder of an elderly woman at a residence in Mukalangamuwa, Seeduwa in the early hours of yesterday (16) by suspects who had also proceeded to rob the house.

The victim is a 73-year-old woman who is a resident of the area.

The body has been placed at the Negombo Hospital forth postmortem examination while Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations.