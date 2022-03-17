Two incidents of murders during home burglaries reported from separate locations

Two incidents of murders during home burglaries reported from separate locations

March 17, 2022   09:07 am

Two incidents of murders committed during home burglaries have been reported from two separate areas in the country. 

It is reported that two individuals who had entered a residence located at Thalahena in the Malabe police area yesterday morning had tied up a woman inside the house and murdered her husband before making off with their gold jewellery. 

The murder victim is an 80-year-old man while the body has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital.  

Malabe Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police have launched investigations into the murder of an elderly woman at a residence in Mukalangamuwa, Seeduwa in the early hours of yesterday (16) by suspects who had also proceeded to rob the house. 

The victim is a 73-year-old woman who is a resident of the area.

The body has been placed at the Negombo Hospital forth postmortem examination while Seeduwa Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Distribution of LP gas for domestic use halted (English)

Distribution of LP gas for domestic use halted (English)

Distribution of LP gas for domestic use halted (English)

I have decided to work with the IMF  President (English)

I have decided to work with the IMF  President (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.16

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.16

Former Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya makes strong statement

Former Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya makes strong statement

S.M. Chandrasena on those vying to become the President

S.M. Chandrasena on those vying to become the President

Udaya Gammanpila on who is responsible for the people suffering

Udaya Gammanpila on who is responsible for the people suffering

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa meets Indian PM Modi

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa meets Indian PM Modi

Necessary fuel stocks available in the country - Energy Minister

Necessary fuel stocks available in the country - Energy Minister