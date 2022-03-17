No truth in reports that CBSL governor was asked to step down  President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that there is no truth in the reports that the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal, has been asked to step down.

In a statement issued by the PMD, the President is quoted as saying that he has every confidence in the Governor of the Central Bank, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who will act as a powerful force in responding to the serious economic challenges facing the country.

“The IMF delegation did not discuss regarding officials, while only financial issues were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by the Central Bank Governor.”

“I personally urged the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Cabraal, not to be discouraged by such false and fake reports and to continue to do all his important work for the stability and growth of our country,” he said.

Certain media reports had claimed today that the CBSL Governor had been asked to step down from his position based on the advice of the visiting delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Changyong Rhee had met with President Rajapaksa on Tuesday (March 15) at the Presidential Secretariat while the President yesterday announced that the government will seek IMF assistance to resolve the country’s economic crisis.

The President had said his government was in discussions with the IMF, other agencies and countries on deferring loan repayments.

“Subsequent to my discussions with the International Monetary Fund, I have decided to work with them after examining the advantages and disadvantages,” Rajapaksa said in an address to the nation.