Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is on official visit to India on an invitation of the Indian Government, met the Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy of India Shri Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi, today (17).

Minister Singh, recalling the age-old close relations between India and Sri Lanka, extended a warm welcome to the Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who was accompanied by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mr. Milinda Moragoda.

The Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy of India and Finance Minister of Sri Lanka discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation in the power and renewable energy sector.

Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance Mr. S. R. Attygalle and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Mr. Gopal Baglay also participated in the meeting.

Minister Raj Kumar Singh was a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service before joining politics, and served as the Home Secretary of India from 2011 to 2013. He has served as a Member of Parliament since 2014.