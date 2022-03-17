Fishing and naval communities warned of very rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for the sea areas in the Southwest and Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining sea areas of Equatorial Indian Ocean.

The low-pressure area which was located in the central part of the Southwest Bay of Bengal now lays centered over the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move east-northeast wards towards Andaman Sea during next 24 hours and further developed, the department said.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with very rough seas over the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the Central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal sea area bounded by 03S-10N and 86E-95E until further notice.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued in this regard.