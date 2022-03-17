Sri Lanka signs $1 billion credit line with India

March 17, 2022   04:31 pm

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa signed a $1 billion credit line with India on Thursday to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine, officials said. 

“Neighborhood first. India stands with Sri Lanka,” Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“US$ 1 billion credit line signed for supply of essential commodities. Key element of the package of support extended by India,” he said.

The agreement was signed by the Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance Mr. S. R. Attygalle in the presence of Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mr. Milinda Moragoda and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Mr. Gopal Baglay.  

Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for imports.

The country will work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to find a way out of the crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday.

After meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister was expected to meet his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, this week to discuss the USD 1 billion loan that the Indian government agreed to provide, as well as the road map for how the funds will be utilised.

India has already provided a loan of USD 500 million for fuel purchases and a USD 400 million currency swap under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) facility. In addition to that, the government of India has provided a $500 million loan deferment for settlement to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), in a move sought to help the island nation witnessing an exceptional economic crisis.

During his previous visit to New Delhi last year, Rajapaksa negotiated $1 billion in financial assistance from the Indian government. The financial aid has not been released yet while his meeting with Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman is largely likely to finalise the $ 1 billion emergency financial aid package. 

The Ministry of External Affairs on India stated that India has stepped up and pledged a whopping USD 2.415 billion to the island nation (of which $1 billion is yet to be released) to help overcome dire financial constraints caused by external debt payments and a lack of US dollars in the country for business.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

This economic crisis was not created by me  President

This economic crisis was not created by me  President

People don't want to change governments - Pradeep Undugoda

People don't want to change governments - Pradeep Undugoda

No truth in reports that CBSL governor was asked to step down  President

No truth in reports that CBSL governor was asked to step down  President

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

Today is Madin Full Moon Poya Day

It is not the people's responsibility to choose the one talented to borrow the most - Pubudu Jayagoda

It is not the people's responsibility to choose the one talented to borrow the most - Pubudu Jayagoda

Invitation to register suppliers importing goods from India

Invitation to register suppliers importing goods from India

Payments made for LP gas tankers; unloading to begin today

Payments made for LP gas tankers; unloading to begin today