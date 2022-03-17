Distribution of Litro gas to resume by tomorrow

March 17, 2022   04:59 pm

Litro Gas says that the tanker carrying 3,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has berthed at the Colombo Port, a short while ago, and that unloading will commence this evening.

The gas company said that the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders will resume by tomorrow (18). 

It was reported yesterday morning that Litro Gas and Laugfs Gas PLC, the two largest suppliers of LP gas in Sri Lanka, had decided to halt the distribution of cylinders for domestic use.

The decision was taken due to the shortage of supplies, the LP gas companies explained while adding that at present, LP gas cylinders are being distributed only for commercial use.

It was reported that Litro Gas was yet to receive foreign exchange to be paid to the two vessels anchored in the Sri Lankan maritime border for nearly 10 days with 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas.

However, the President’s Media Division announced last night that payments have been made for the LP gas tankers docked in the Colombo Port and that unloading of the gas will commence today (17) with the distribution of domestic LP gas expected to continue. 

The general public has been gravely affected by the ongoing shortage of LP gas in the local market, and long queues were witnessed outside retail outlets over the past few days.

The situation has also caused a heavy toll on restaurants, some of which were forced to shut down operations as a result of the severe shortage.

