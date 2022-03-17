Sri Lanka confirms 03 more Covid-19 deaths, 301 new cases

March 17, 2022   07:03 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another three coronavirus related deaths for March 16, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 16,419. 

This figure includes two males and one female patient while all three deceased are over the age of 60 years. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that another 301 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the tally of confirmed cases registered in the country to 657,435. 

