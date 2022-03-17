Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for scheduled power cuts tomorrow (March 18).

Accordingly, the areas listed under the groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W, in the schedule will experience a power cut of 2 hours between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm and another power cut of 1 hour and 15 minutes between 5.00 pm and 10.00 pm.

Meanwhile the areas under the groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L, are to be imposed power cuts of 3 hours and 20 minutes between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm and for 1 hour and 40 minutes between 6.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

Demand Management Schedule-18th March 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd