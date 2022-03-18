SLTB bus catches fire in Dambulla

A bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has gone up in flames in the area of Bulagala on Dambulla-Anuradhapura road.

According to reports, the incident had taken place last night (Mach 18).

Passengers had been inside the bus when it caught fire, however, no casualties were reported.

Dambulla Police has initiated investigations into the matter.

In the meantime, a total of 29 people including multiple school children were injured and hospitalized after a bus transporting them was involved in an accident at Hinguruwatta area in Walasmulla. However, they are not in critical condition, the police said.

The bus had crashed against a tree on the roadside after due to a brake failure, the police added.

Among the injured are 23 students of a school in Katuwana area and six teachers and parents. They had been returning to the school after visiting a temple.