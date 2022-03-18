SLTB bus catches fire in Dambulla

SLTB bus catches fire in Dambulla

March 18, 2022   09:38 am

A bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has gone up in flames in the area of Bulagala on Dambulla-Anuradhapura road.

According to reports, the incident had taken place last night (Mach 18).

Passengers had been inside the bus when it caught fire, however, no casualties were reported.

Dambulla Police has initiated investigations into the matter.

In the meantime, a total of 29 people including multiple school children were injured and hospitalized after a bus transporting them was involved in an accident at Hinguruwatta area in Walasmulla. However, they are not in critical condition, the police said. 

The bus had crashed against a tree on the roadside after due to a brake failure, the police added.

Among the injured are 23 students of a school in Katuwana area and six teachers and parents. They had been returning to the school after visiting a temple.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Need a political solution for current economic crisis - Sunil Handunnetti

Need a political solution for current economic crisis - Sunil Handunnetti

Need a political solution for current economic crisis - Sunil Handunnetti

Govt hasn't taken any policy solution for ongoing crisis - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

Govt hasn't taken any policy solution for ongoing crisis - Prof. Rohana Lakshman

Distribution of Litro gas resumes today

Distribution of Litro gas resumes today

At least 29 including school children injured in bus crash

At least 29 including school children injured in bus crash

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Ranil explains reasons for Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

Ranil explains reasons for Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

Sri Lanka signs $1 billion credit line with India (English)

Sri Lanka signs $1 billion credit line with India (English)

No truth in reports that CBSL governor was asked to step down  President (English)

No truth in reports that CBSL governor was asked to step down  President (English)