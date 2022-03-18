Controversial vehicle parade suspended following public outcry

March 18, 2022   11:51 am

Sri Lanka Police says that steps have been taken to suspend the vehicle parade which had been organized from Kalpitiya to Anuradhapura by a motorcycle club in the wake of public outcry and accusations of road rule violations. 

The annual tour, which had been organized by the ‘Spin Riders Club’ as a charity event, had commenced yesterday and was scheduled to continue until tomorrow (March 19). 

However, the parade drew the ire of the general public and social media users who criticized the decision to organize such an event amidst a fuel shortage in the country. 

Meanwhile the Police Media Division, issuing a statement, said that the motorcycle tour had bene organized by a private organization in order to raise funds and make a monetary donation to the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital. 

Police stated that the permission was granted for the event subject to certain conditions as it relates to a social service activity.

However, the police media division said that a decision was taken to suspend the motorcycle tour due to objections from the public and the violation of certain conditions while it added that legal action would be initiated if any laws have been violated. 

