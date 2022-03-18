U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs to visit Sri Lanka

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs to visit Sri Lanka

March 18, 2022   07:21 pm

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel March 19-23 to Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation, the U.S. Department of State said today.

He is expected to underscore the U.S. commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners.

Under Secretary Nuland will hold Partnership Dialogues in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

On each stop, Under Secretary Nuland and the delegation will meet with civil society and business leaders to strengthen economic partnerships and deepen ties in the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other senior members of the delegation include Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.

