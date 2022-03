The water supply for several areas have been interrupted for 24 hours with immediate effect, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB).

Accordingly, Dehiwala - Mount Lavinia municipal council area, Ratmalana, Colombo 05 and 06, Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Udumulla and Himbutana areas will be affected by the said water cut.

The situation is caused by a sudden breakdown of a pipeline, the NWS&DB said further.