COVID: Three more deaths and 288 new cases confirmed

March 18, 2022   10:31 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 288 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 657,723. 

According to official figures, 624,521 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 16,780.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 03 new coronavirus-related deaths for March 17, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,422.

The deaths reported today include 03 males, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

One of the victims is between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining two are in the age group of 60 years and above.

