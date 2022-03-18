Asian Cricket Council chief calls on President Rajapaksa

March 18, 2022   10:51 pm

The President of Asian Cricket Council and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (March 18).

Mr. Shah and 40 delegates from Asian countries arrived in Sri Lanka to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Cricket Council.

The AGM is scheduled to be held in Colombo on Saturday (March 19). 

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva, and SLC CEO Ashley de Silva also attended Mr. Shah’s meeting with the President.

