Final term exams at schools affected by shortage of paper

Conducting final term exams of schools in the Western Province has been affected by a shortage of paper and raw materials for printing test papers.

Accordingly, permission has been given to revise the exam timetable for grades 6, 7, and 8.

Schools that are able to conduct final term exams while meeting the demand for papers and raw materials are allowed to proceed as per the given exam schedule. However. The schools that are unable to prepare question papers are permitted to make arrangements for the exam at the school level.

Meanwhile, for grades 9, 10, and 11, the final term exams will be held after the school vacation in April. The revised exam timetable for these grades will be announced later.

Zonal Director of Education Srilal Nonis has conveyed this to all Zonal Directors of Education in wirting.