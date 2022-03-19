Final term exams at schools affected by shortage of paper

March 19, 2022   12:53 am

Conducting final term exams of schools in the Western Province has been affected by a shortage of paper and raw materials for printing test papers.

Accordingly, permission has been given to revise the exam timetable for grades 6, 7, and 8. 

Schools that are able to conduct final term exams while meeting the demand for papers and raw materials are allowed to proceed as per the given exam schedule. However. The schools that are unable to prepare question papers are permitted to make arrangements for the exam at the school level.

Meanwhile, for grades 9, 10, and 11, the final term exams will be held after the school vacation in April. The revised exam timetable for these grades will be announced later.

Zonal Director of Education Srilal Nonis has conveyed this to all Zonal Directors of Education in wirting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.18

What did Sri Lanka promised in return for USD 1 billion credit facility? - Handunnetti

What did Sri Lanka promised in return for USD 1 billion credit facility? - Handunnetti

Controversial vehicle parade suspended following public outcry

Controversial vehicle parade suspended following public outcry