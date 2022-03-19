Prices of milk powder to go up again?

Milk powder importers have decided to increase the prices of the product once again due to the price hike in the global market and the appreciation of US dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee.

Thereby, it has been proposed to raise the price of 1kg packet of milk powder by Rs. 600.00 and 400g packet by Rs. 260.00.

The importers have also informed the Consumer Affairs Authority in this regard.

The final decision on the price increase is expected to be announced this evening (March 19), the Milk Powder Importers’ Association said.

The association further stated that it is not yet possible to import milk powder required to meet the local demand due to the obstacles they are facing in opening Letters of Credit.