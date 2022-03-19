Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million seized in Mannar

A special operation carried out by the Navy in seas off Oluthuduwai, Mannar on Friday (March 18) has led to the seizure of about 175kg of Kerala cannabis.

The Navy also nabbed 02 suspects and a dinghy in connection to the incident.

SLNS Gajaba and SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command had mounted this special operation by deploying the Inshore Patrol Craft P 148 and small boats of the Special Boat Squadron.

Accordingly, the operation made way to the recovery of about 175kg of Kerala cannabis from a suspicious dinghy off Oluthuduwai. The consignment had been stuffed in 06 gunny sacks.

The street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 52 million, the Navy said.

The suspects held in the operation were identified as residents of Udayapuram in Vankaleipadu, aged 33 and 34.

The accused along with the Kerala cannabis and the dinghy are slated to be handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.