Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million seized in Mannar

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million seized in Mannar

March 19, 2022   11:28 am

A special operation carried out by the Navy in seas off Oluthuduwai, Mannar on Friday (March 18) has led to the seizure of about 175kg of Kerala cannabis.

The Navy also nabbed 02 suspects and a dinghy in connection to the incident.

SLNS Gajaba and SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command had mounted this special operation by deploying the Inshore Patrol Craft P 148 and small boats of the Special Boat Squadron.

Accordingly, the operation made way to the recovery of about 175kg of Kerala cannabis from a suspicious dinghy off Oluthuduwai. The consignment had been stuffed in 06 gunny sacks.

The street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 52 million, the Navy said.

The suspects held in the operation were identified as residents of Udayapuram in Vankaleipadu, aged 33 and 34.

The accused along with the Kerala cannabis and the dinghy are slated to be handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Power interruption schedule for today

Power interruption schedule for today

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Six Sri Lankan fisherman arrested for fishing in Indian waters (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after two days (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

Fuel tanker docked off Sri Lanka for six days due to non-payment (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)

We have an understanding about people's problems - PM (English)