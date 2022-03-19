Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery temporarily shut down from tomorrow

Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery temporarily shut down from tomorrow

March 19, 2022   12:57 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to suspend operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery with effect from tomorrow (March 20).

The refinery will be temporarily shut down due to the lack of adequate stocks of crude oil for refining activities.

Although required stocks of crude oil have been ordered from several companies, a specific date of the receipt of the order still remains an open question.

However, the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will resume operations as soon as the imported crude oil shipments are received.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Power interruption schedule for today

Power interruption schedule for today

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market