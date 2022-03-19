Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery temporarily shut down from tomorrow

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to suspend operations at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery with effect from tomorrow (March 20).

The refinery will be temporarily shut down due to the lack of adequate stocks of crude oil for refining activities.

Although required stocks of crude oil have been ordered from several companies, a specific date of the receipt of the order still remains an open question.

However, the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will resume operations as soon as the imported crude oil shipments are received.