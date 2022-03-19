Decision on train ticket fare revision on Monday

A discussion between the Transport Minister and the railway trade unions is scheduled to be held on Monday (March 21), the Railway Station Masters’ Association says.

The chairman of the association Sumedha Somaratne said the station masters have formally requested the authorities not to increase the train ticket fares.

Speaking further, he said the station masters have proposed a way to increase the revenue of the Railways Department without raising the train ticket fares.

Mr. Somaratne pointed out that the loss incurred by the Railways Department could be minimized by operating trains properly.