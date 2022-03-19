Decision on train ticket fare revision on Monday

March 19, 2022   02:16 pm

A discussion between the Transport Minister and the railway trade unions is scheduled to be held on Monday (March 21), the Railway Station Masters’ Association says.

The chairman of the association Sumedha Somaratne said the station masters have formally requested the authorities not to increase the train ticket fares.

Speaking further, he said the station masters have proposed a way to increase the revenue of the Railways Department without raising the train ticket fares.

Mr. Somaratne pointed out that the loss incurred by the Railways Department could be minimized by operating trains properly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

31st anniversary of'Jathika Namal Uyana' celebrated under PM's patronage

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Tense situation as people wait in queue for LP gas

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Prices of automobile spare parts rise

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to suspend operations?

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We feel the suffering of people - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Power interruption schedule for today

Power interruption schedule for today

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market

Shortage of vegetables observed at Manning Market